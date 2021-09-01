Kerala records 32,803 new Covid cases, TPR near 19%

Thiruvanathapuram, Sep 1 (IANS) Kerala on Wednesday recorded yet another number of high Covid cases with 32,803 people turning positive from 1,74,854 samples tested in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

Test positivity rate was 18.76 per cent.

The day also saw 21,610 people turn negative taking the total number of active cases to 2,29,912, while there were 173 fresh deaths, taking the death toll to 20,961.