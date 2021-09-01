Kerala records 32,803 new Covid cases, TPR near 19%

Thiruvanathapuram, Sep 1 (IANS) Kerala on Wednesday recorded yet another number of high Covid cases with 32,803 people turning positive from 1,74,854 samples tested in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.
Test positivity rate was 18.76 per cent.
The day also saw 21,610 people turn negative taking the total number of active cases to 2,29,912, while there were 173 fresh deaths, taking the death toll to 20,961.
Thrissur recorded 4,425 cases, followed by Ernakulam with 4,324.
On Tuesday also the state saw over 30,000 new cases but state Health Minister Veena George said that things have not gone out of hand and as the expert committee have opined that the situation will stabilise after September 10.
--IANS
sg/vd