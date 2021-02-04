Kerala records 6,102 new Covid cases, 6,341 recoveries

The test positivity rate has come down to 7.26 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (IANS) A total of 6,102 people tested Covid positive in Kerala on Thursday out of 84,007 samples tested, while 6,341 recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals and 68,857 people are under treatment.

The state's commercial and industrial hub, Ernakulam continues to have the maximum number of cases with 833 reported from the district on Thursday, while the state's northernmost district, Kasargod, had the least number of cases, at 96.

Another 17 deaths were reported on Thursday, taking the death toll to 3,813.

A total of 99 people who have tested positive on Thursday had come from outside the state, while 5,509 people were infected through contact. The source of contact of 449 people was not known.

As many as 45 health workers tested Covid positive, with the maximum (8) in Kannur, while Kottayam and Wayanad reported one each.

A total of 2,14,980 people are under observation at various places in the state, while there were 18 new hotspots, taking the state's total to 393.

