Kerala records first arrest in triple talaq case

This is the first-ever arrest in the southern state since the passage of Triple Talaq Bill. According to the bill, an instant triple talaq in any form -- spoken, in writing, or electronically, is illegal and void.

Speaking to IANS, a police officer attached to the Mukkom Police station near Kozhikode said a 34-year-old man - E.K. Hussam - was arrested.

"He was arrested following a warrant issued by a court in Thamarassery. Hussam had divorced his wife by pronouncing 'talaq' thrice on August 1," the police officer said, requesting anonymity, .

"The woman then approached the court and filed a petition. Based on that, the court had issued an arrest warrant," he said. The police officer said Hussam was presented before the Thamarassery court after his arrest on Friday. The Triple Talaq Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 25, 2019, and by the Rajya Sabha on July 30, 2019. Punishment for breach of the law by the husband could be up to three years of imprisonment.