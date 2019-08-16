Kerala records first arrest over triple talaq

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Nearly two weeks after the parliament approved the Triple Talaq Bill, Kozhikode Police on Friday arrested a man for giving his wife instant talaq here.



This is believed to the first such arrest in a triple talaq case in Kerala after the Bill was passed by Parliament.

The accused, identified as EK Usman, was produced before the court, which granted him bail.

He had been arrested by the Mukkom Police following a warrant issued by the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

According to the victim, Usman took her abroad after their marriage and started abusing and assaulting her. He then brought her back to India and gave her triple talaq on August 1 and married another woman.

She also claimed that she was not given any financial compensation including her assets.

He was booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019. (ANI)

