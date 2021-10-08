Kerala reports 10,944 new COVID cases, 120 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 8 (ANI): Kerala reported 10,944 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, taking the total active cases in the state to 1,16,645, the state.



According to the state health bulletin, 120 people died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 25,952 in the state.

The state also recorded 12,922 recoveries from the disease taking the total recoveries to 46,31,330.

A total of 95,510 samples were tested for the virus over the last 24 hours. (ANI)

