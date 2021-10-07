Kerala reports 12,288 new Covid cases, 141 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 (IANS) A total of 12,288 people in Kerala tested Covid-19 positive after 99,312 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

The test positivity rate was 12.37 per cent, said a statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The total number of active cases was 1,18,744 , of which 10.7 per cent were in hospitals, the statement said.