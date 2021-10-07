Kerala reports 12,288 new COVID cases, 141 deaths

Kerala [India], October 7 (ANI): Kerala reported 12,288 fresh COVID-19 infections on Thursday, taking the total active cases in the state to 1,18,744, the state health ministry said.



As per the office of the state, 141 people died due to Covid-19 over the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 25,952 in the state.

The state also recorded 15,808 recoveries from the disease taking the tally to 46,02,600, as per the health official.

Meanwhile, India recorded 22,431 new COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Minister informed on Thursday.

Currently, there are 2,44,198 active COVID cases in the country. The cumulative caseload in the country now stands at 3,38,94,312 while 4,49,856 people have succumbed to the infection so far. (ANI)