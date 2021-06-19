Kerala reports 12,443 new Covid cases, 115 deaths

The state presently has 1,06,861 active cases, the Chief Minister informed. The day also saw 12,443 people getting cured of the disease, taking the state's total number of recoveries to 26,78,499.

Thiruvananthapuram, June 19 (IANS) The daily Covid caseload continues to remain high in Kerala with the state reporting 12,443 new cases on Saturday out of the 1,21,743 samples tested in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

Thiruvananthapuram district saw 1,777 people turning positive on Saturday, the highest among the 14 districts of the state.

The state also reported 115 Covid deaths on Saturday, taking its overall death toll to 11,948.

Across the state, 4,55,621 people are under observation at various places, including 27,867 persons in different hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition, V.D. Satheeshan, said on Saturday that Kerala Health Minister Veena George should immediately intervene as there is a huge shortage of Covaxin in the state, as a result of which several people are unable to take the second jab.

"There is a massive shortage of Covaxin and people who took the first dose are unable to get their second shot. Even if jabs are available, people have to travel long distances to get them," Satheeshan said.

Veena George said that so far 1,21,75,020 vaccines have been received by the state, and on Saturday, 9,85,490 doses of Covishield and 97,500 doses of Covaxin were received.

--IANS

sg/arm