Kerala reports 15,951 fresh COVID-19 infections, 165 deaths in last 24 hrs

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 26 (ANI): Kerala reported 15,951 fresh COVID-19 infections and 165 deaths, as per the state health ministry on Sunday.



The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,63,280.

As many as 17,658 persons recovered from the disease in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in Kerala to 44,41,430.

The COVID-19 death toll in Kerala stands at 24,603.

As per the state health bulletin, 1,03,484 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

According to Kerala Health Minister Veena George, more than 90 per cent of the eligible population has been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

Earlier this month, George had said that cases in the state were declining, therefore Kerala is all set to re-open schools on November 1. (ANI)

