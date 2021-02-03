Kerala reports 6,356 new Covid cases, 6,380 recoveries

The state's positivity rate is 10.66 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (IANS) Covid cases were still on the upswing in Kerala with the state recording 6,356 positive cases on Wednesday out of the 59,635 samples tested, while 6,380 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

The state's industrial and commercial hub, Ernakulam continued with the maximum number of cases, at 871, while Kasargod, with 93 cases, recorded the least.

Another 20 deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the state's death toll to 3,796.

A total of 84 people who had tested positive had come from outside the state and 5,817 people contracted the disease through contact. The source for 413 patients was not known.

A total of 42 health workers also tested positive on Wednesday, with the maximum 13 in Kannur.

As many as 2,18,318 people are under observation in various places in the state.

There were 30 new hotspots, while 11 places were removed as hotspots, to leave a total of 376 hotspots in the state.

