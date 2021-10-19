Kerala reports 7,643 new COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths in last 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 19 (ANI): Kerala reported 7,643 new COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The state also recorded 10,488 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 47,60,781.



The active caseload stands at 80,262. In the last 24 hours, 82,408 samples were tested.

While India reported 13,058 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 231 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

With this, India's active caseload stands at 1,83,118, which is also the lowest in 227 days.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and it is lowest since March 2020 which is currently at 0.54 per cent.

The country's recovery rate is highest since the beginning of the pandemic and is currently at 98.14 per cent. (ANI)

