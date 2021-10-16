Kerala Revenue Minister reaches Kottayam to take stock of situation arisen due to heavy rains

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], October 17 (ANI): Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan on Saturday reached Kottayam district of Kerala to take stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains.



Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red and orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur districts.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday held a high-level meeting to intensify the rescue efforts and said that all means will be used to evacuate people stranded in areas flooded due to heavy rains in the state, including Kottayam.

The Kerala government has sought the assistance of the Indian Air Force (IAF) for rescue operations in the state, where landslides have occurred following heavy rains.



Even after the monsoon is almost over, heavy rainfall has been lashing the central and southern districts of the state on Saturday. Rivers are in spate in many parts of the State, overflowing their banks and flooding low-lying regions.

(ANI)

