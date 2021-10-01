Kerala rights panel questions test delays at T'puram Medical College

Even though the Medical College Thiruvananthapuran is billed as the most prestigious institution in the state in the government sector, it has just one MRI machine and three CT scan machines.

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 1 (IANS) Following a complaint, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Friday has sought a report on the reason for the long wait for patients who come to the state's most prestigious Medical College, here in the state capital, to get a MRI or CT scan done.

With facility for screening only 50 patients every day, there is massive waiting list as, on an average, there are about 200 patients who come for it daily and have to wait endlessly for their turn.

Commission Chairman, Justice (retd) Antony Dominic has asked the Medical Education Director to submit a detailed report in four weeks time.

There are also reports that the present four machines which do the tests are also old and their efficiency also has come down as well as requiring frequent repairs.

Consequent to the long waiting list and the poor efficiency of the machines, those patients who come to the casualty and require scans to be done, have to rely on the several private scan centres which are there just opposite to the Medical College hospital and levy hefty charges.

