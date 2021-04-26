Kerala rival fronts continue to exude confidence on poll outcome

Thiruvananthapuram, April 26 (IANS) Even though the second wave of Covid has dealt a severe blow to Kerala and various sorts of lockdowns are in place at several places across the state, it has not deterred the political fronts from continuing with last minute calculations on who will eventually turn winners, when the votes are counted on May 2.

A media critic pointed out, just as people are fighting the pandemic, for the traditional rival fronts in the state, all eyes are on 'Super Sunday'.

"Even though nothing is to be done now, as their fate has been sealed on April 6, each time the ruling CPI-M led Left or the Congress led Opposition or the also ran BJP led NDA, pull out their notebooks to make one last calculation, all of them stay positive, which is much needed for them," said the critic.

Incidentally, the latest calculations from the three political fronts show that while both the traditional rivals have concluded that they are going to be the winners and surprisingly, both of them predict around 80 seats out of the 140 in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, the BJP predicts 12, while their ideological mentor RSS says it's not going to be more than six.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who for the first time in his eventful political career was the sole star campaigner for the Left when asked what's in store, pat came the reply, "none needs to waste time building castles in the air,", clearly implying that he is on course to create electoral history by becoming the first in the state to retain power through the ballot.

Not to be left behind one of the two candidates set to become the Chief Minister should the Congress led UDF regains office, the other day Ramesh Chennithala's tone and tenor sounded, when speaking about on how to tackle the surge in Covid cases, as if he has already 'got' the coveted post.

And not to be left behind, the ever confident and hugely positive youthful State BJP president K. Surendran who contested from two seats, continues to air his stock statement that for the BJP to come to power, all they need is 35 seats, clearly indicating the way the party has engaged in horse trading, which took place in a few states.

So from Monday to 'Super Sunday', irrespective of what's going to happen in the Covid situation in Kerala, each of the three political fronts is certain to pull out their note books and assessment sheets which were prepared after the April 6 polls, to make sure, that 'they' are sure to breast the tape.

--IANS

sg/skp/