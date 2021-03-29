Kerala: Ruling Left ally candidate tests Covid positive

Thiruvananthapuram, March 29 (IANS) In a setback to the ruling Left Democratic Front amid hectic campaigning, one of their candidates -- K.I. Antony tested Covid positive on Monday.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 6 to elect 140 legislators.

Antony is a candidate of the Kerala Congress (Mani) an ally of the ruling LDF and is taking on nine time legislator and former Minister P.J. Joseph of the Kerala Congress party, an ally of the Congress-led UDF from the Thodupuzha constituency in Idukki district.