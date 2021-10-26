Kerala schoolboy in police custody for molesting college student

The incident took place on Monday, when the girl was on her way to the college.

According to Malappurram Superintendent of Police Sujith Das, the incident occurred near Kondotty in the district.

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 26 (IANS) A school boy was taken in custody for allegedly molesting a college girl in Kerala's Malappuram, police said on Tuesday.

According to her, the 15-year-old followed her and attacked her, hen gagged and bound her and forcibly took her to a deserted area where he tore her clothes and attempted to assault her sexually.

When the girl resisted, the boy, also a school level judo champion, hit her with a stone.

But she managed to flee and take shelter in a nearby house.

Based on her complaint, the police launched an investigation.

On Tuesday morning, the boy was called for questioning during which he admitted to having committed the crime.

The boy had also suffered injuries during the rape attempt and when his parents asked, he told them that he was bitten by a dog.

He has no criminal track record, police said.

The girl is in hospital for treatment.

--IANS

sg/shb