Kerala: Security beefed up at Sabarimala

Sabarimala (Kerala): Security has been increased at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala and nearby areas in view of the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition, according to Devaswom officials.

The heightened security measures will be in place until Friday night at Sabarimala, where a large number of devotees have been thronging as part of the two-month long annual pilgrimage season.

A. Sreenivas, Sannidhanam Special Officer, said that the tightening of security at the Sannidhanam will not affect the traditions and rituals that are being followed at the shrine.

"We are not encouraging any VVIP visits until the temple closes for the day on December 6. There will be highpoint binocular monitoring of the shrine. The bomb squad will conduct a complete sweep of the complex," he said. Officials have issued strict instructions to the employees at Sannidhanam and adjacent areas to wear their ID cards at all times. The use of mobile phones in and around the Sannidhanam area has also been banned. "Devotees should switch off their mobile phones when they reach the nadapanthal area and can use it only after they cross Malikappuram temple on their way back," the officials added.