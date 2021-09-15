Kerala sees 17,681 new Covid cases, TPR above 18%

Even as Covid cases continue to remain high, Vijayan said things are under control and by the end of this month, he expects all people above 18 will be given their first dose of vaccine.

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 15 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that another 17,681 people turned Covid positive after 97,070 samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours, while the daily test positivity rate stood at 18.21 per cent.

"If we go at this pace, in a matter of 2 or 3 months, we expect to complete the vaccination drive for all people in the state. We have found out that there are some people who are not very keen to take their vaccine dose. This practice is not good and each and everyone should take it," he said.

He said as on date, 2.30 crore people by now have received their first dose while 92 lakh have taken both the doses.

Vijayan also said that the day saw 25,588 people turn negative taking the total number of active cases in the state to 1,90,750.

There were 208 Covid deaths, taking the death toll to 22,987.

--IANS

sg/vd