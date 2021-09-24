Kerala sees 17,983 new Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 (IANS) Kerala on Friday recorded 17,983 new Covid cases after 1,10523 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statementhere.

The day's test positivity rate was 16.27 per cent.

Vijayan's statement said 15,054 people turned negative, taking the total active cases in the state to 1,62,846, of which 12.6 per cent patients are in hospitals.