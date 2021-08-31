Kerala sees 30,203 new Covid cases, TPR at 18.86%

As the daily tally crossed 30,000 after a gap of two days, the day's test positivity rate stood at 18.86 per cent and the figures continue to show that Kerala leads the rest of the country in most indicators of Covid.

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 31 (IANS) With Onam festivities ending a week back, it appears the relaxation of lockdown norms then has not caused much damage so far, even though Kerala on Tuesday logged 30,203 new Covid cases from 1,60,152 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also said that 20,687 people turned negative, taking the total number of active cases to 2,18,892, while 115 more deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 20,788.

Malappurram district accounted for 3,576 new cases, followed by Ernakulam with 3,548.

Reacting to the latest numbers, Health Minister Veena George said that with the figures that are coming out clearly shows they have "some relief".

"Following the Onam festivities and the relaxation in the lockdown norms, there were fears, but the figures show things are well under control. Hence we all must continue to be very alert," she said.

--IANS

sg/vd