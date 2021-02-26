Kerala sees 3,671 new Covid cases, positivity rate at 5%

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 (IANS) The Covid test positivity rate in Kerala on Friday continued to hover around five per cent with 3,761 people turning positive from 67,812 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

A statement issued by state Health Minister K.K.Shailaja also said 4,142 turned negative, taking the total cured in the state to 9,96,514, while the state has 51,390 active cases.