Kerala sees 4,505 new Covid cases, positivity rate below 7%

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 (IANS) Kerala on Friday saw its Covid positivity rate continue to stay below the seven per cent mark, with 4,505 cases reported out of the 67,754 samples sent for testing in the past 24 hours.

A statement issued here by State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja also said 4,854 people turned negative, taking the total cured in the state to 9,61,789, while there were 59,814 active cases.