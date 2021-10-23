Kerala sees 8,909 new Covid cases, 65 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 23 (IANS) Kerala on Saturday registered 8,909 new Covid cases was registered after 86,111 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 10.34 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

He also said that 8,780 turned negative while there were 80,555 active cases in the state, of which 9.8 per cent were in hospitals.