Kerala sees another 35,801 Covid cases, 68 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, May 9 (IANS) Kerala saw another 35,801 people test Covid-19 positive on Sunday, while 29,318 people were cured and the number of active cases stood at 4,23,514.

The test positivity rate was 28.88 per cent. Another 68 people succumbed, taking the total death toll to 5,814. Ten places were declared as new hotspots and two removed from the list.