Kerala sees Covid spread dip, but hospitalisations and deaths up

"The average test positivity rate in the past three days stands at 22.6 per cent. Likewise the active cases 10 days back was close to 4.50 lakh and on Monday, it stands 2,59,179. But during the same period, the number of positive patients at homes stood at 91 per cent while 9 per cent patients were in hospitals, but now those in hospital have jumped to 14 per cent. Likewise the number of deaths also has gone up," he said.

Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said even though the number of Covid cases is coming down in the state, patients seeking hospital care has increased, so has the number of daily deaths.

On Monday, the state saw 196 deaths, taking the death toll to 7,554.

"What we are told is that the hospital load of positive patients and also deaths will rise and it will come down in two to three weeks time," he added.

Vijayan also said that there are reports of both parents dying due to Covid and they have to decided on what the state government can do for the children and for that, we will work out something.

On vaccination, he said that it is the responsibility of the Centre to provide vaccines to those in the above 45 age category and for those in the age 18 to 45, the state government has commenced its work. "If the Centre can invite a global tender for such requirements from all states as one lot, there would be advantage in price. I have written a letter to this effect to the Prime Minister," added Vijayan.

He said during the first wave, 106 private hospitals provided free treatment to Covid patients and now there are 252 private hospitals doing so. "We urge more hospitals to join the Karunya scheme," he said.

So far, the state government has given Rs 122.65 crore as cost of treatment to these hospitals.

--IANS

sg/vd