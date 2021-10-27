Kerala sees Covid tally go up to 9,445, TPR 11.42%

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27 (IANS) Kerala on Wednesday saw 9,445 people turn Covid positive after 82,689 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, while the test positivity rate was 11.42 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement issued here.

He also pointed out 6,723 people turned negative, taking the total active cases in the state to 76,554, of which 9.4 per cent were in hospitals.