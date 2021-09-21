Kerala sees Covid TPR falls below 15%

A statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 15,768 people turned positive after 1,05,513 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 21 (IANS) Kerala on Tuesday saw its Covid situation better than what it was in the past many weeks, with the daily Covid test positivity rate falling below the 15 per cent mark.

In the past few days, the state is witnessing every more recoveries than new cases and on Tuesday, 21,367 people turned negative, leaving 1,61,195 active cases, of which 13.7 per cent were in hospitals.

There were 214 more Covid deaths taking the total death toll to 23,897.

Meanwhile the vaccination strategy in the state saw 2.4 crore people in the above 18 age category getting their first dose while those who received both the doses crossed the one crore mark.

