Kerala sees lower Covid tally due to fewer tests

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18 (IANS) Kerala on Monday saw 6,676 new Covid cases after 68,668 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 9.72 per cent, said a statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The statement also said that the day saw 11,023 people turn negative, while the total number of active cases came down to 83,184, of which 10.2 per cent of the patients were in hospitals.