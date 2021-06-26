Kerala sees no respite as daily Covid cases keep soaring

Thiruvananthapuram, June 26 (IANS) The Covid-19 situation continued to be grim in Kerala on Saturday, with 12,118 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, health officials said.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state continued to hover over 10 per cent, the officials added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement that the TPR for the day was 10.66 after 12,118 tested positive in the last 24 hours, while the active cases in the state climbed to 1,01,102.