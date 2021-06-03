Kerala sees TPR stay at 15%, Covid deaths come down

A statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 18,853 turned Covid positive from 1,23,885 samples tested in the past 24 hours and the TPR was 15.22 per cent. With the new deaths, the toll has risen to 9,375.

Thiruvananthapuram, June 3 (IANS) Kerala's Covid scenario on Thursday seemed more positive as the test positivity rate remained steady around 15 per cent and the number of Covid deaths, which had even crossed 200, came down to 153.

In the past few days, the TPR was standing around 15 per cent and if it improves further, the present lockdown, in place till Wednesday, might be lifted.

Meanwhile, 26,569 people turned negative, taking the total cured in the state to 23,90,779 while the number of active cases was 1,84,292.

Across the state, there were 7,20,028 people under observation which included 36,177 at hospitals. There were 871 hotspots in the state.

Meanwhile the vaccination efforts in the state are now going smoothly in all the age categories and there has been no shortage of vaccines, unlike the previous month.

--IANS

sg/vd