Kerala should follow UP model when it comes to Covid vaccination: BJP leader

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 22 (ANI): BJP national executive member and senior leader PK Krishna Das has said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should consider Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a role model when it comes to COVID-19 management and vaccination.



"It is an insult that the Kerala Chief Minister, who boasted that the vaccine would be distributed free of cost, wrote a letter to the Prime Minister for free vaccines. The public has not forgotten that during the local body elections, the Chief Minister and the CPI(M) leadership and later the finance minister, announced free vaccines in the budget," Das said on Wednesday.

He said UP was the best model for Kerala in this regard. "In Uttar Pradesh, a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to make the distribution of vaccines free to people above 18 years of age. The Uttar Pradesh government's decision follows the Centre's decision to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over the age of 18 in the country from May 1."

"Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in India with a population of about 200 million. The state health department has initiated steps to intensify the supply of vaccines. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Nath has directed the government to increase the number of vaccine distribution centers and prepare an accurate list of those above 18 years of age. It is a model that Kerala can follow," he added.

The Kerala government has also announced that it will provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all above 18 years of age. (ANI)