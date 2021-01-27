Kerala Solar Panel Scam: Mallelil Sreedharan Nair demands CBI probe

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 27 (ANI): In the ongoing investigation in the 2013 Kerala Solar Panel Scam case, Mallelil Sreedharan Nair, the plaintiff of the case on Wednesday demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take up the matter.



Solar case complainant Mallelil Sreedharan Nair said that the CBI should investigate the financial fraud case along with the sexual harassment complaint of the accused.

Addressing reporters, Nair said, "I hope my case will also come up in the CBI probe. I think it needs to be investigated along with the rape case. My case of financial fraud is the basis of everything."

Reacting to Kerala Government's decision to hand over solar scam cases to CBI, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy on January 24 said he is not afraid of any probe and that the decision would boomerang on Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The solar scam took place in 2013 when the United Democratic Front (UDF) government led by Chandy was in power. Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy is also accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 1.9 crore in the matter.

The solar panel scam involved a fraudulent solar energy company, Team Solar Energy, which duped several people to the tune of crores of rupees. (ANI)

