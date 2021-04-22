Kerala solar scam accused Saritha Nair arrested

The warrant was issued by the Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate Court -3 in a case of cheating committed by her when she took money from a person but failed to deliver solar panels to him.

Thiruvananthapuram, April 22 (IANS) The Kasaba Police officials from Kozhikode district of Kerala on Thursday early morning took into custody Solar scam accused Saritha Nair from the state capital city for failing to appear before the court, despite warrants being issued to her.

This court had earlier asked her to appear before them on February 25, but she failed to do so and the police later on Thursday will produce her before the court, as she is now being taken to Kozhikode.

Incidentally Saritha can take the credit for bringing down the 2011-16 Oommen Chandy government on account of the scams involving her and a few office members of the Chandy office, which the Left used widely in their election campaign in 2016.

This case in which she has been arrested was registered during the tenure of the Chandy government and according to reports there are around half a dozen similar cheating cases registered against her starting from 2012 at various police stations in Kerala.

At the fag end of the present Pinarayi Vijayan government she is creating heartbreaks to the present administration in an alleged fake appointment racket case, in which one person has already been arrested.

State Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan on Wednesday flatly denied having any dealings with Solar accused Saritha Nair.

In the fake appointment case, where money was collected from various people promising them a job at the state-run Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), the police have already arrested a partner of Saritha Nair.

On Wednesday, an audio clip believed to be that of Saritha Nair surfaced wherein she is heard talking about the role of Ramakrishnan and the then MD of Bevco Sparjan Kumar -- a top IPS official.

Flatly denying having anything to do with the fake appointment case, Ramakrishnan said, "Never ever have I had anything to do with such people. Strict action will be taken against any foul play if it has happened in the appointments made," said the Minister.

