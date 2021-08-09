Kerala Speaker pulls up members for not wearing masks properly

Rajesh intervened when State Revenue Minister K. Rajan was speaking, pointing out that CPI-M legislator A.N. Shamsheer seems to have totally ignored the use of mask.

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (IANS) When law makers turn law breakers things are fine, but this is not applicable to the man on the street, this was pointed out by Kerala Assembly speaker M.B. Rajesh on Monday.

"What I can see is of late many of you from both the sides are not properly wearing the mask. It must be noted that the proceedings of the house are being webcast and seeing without masks will send out a wrong message," said Rajesh.

Incidentally, of late there has been a huge public outcry in the manner in which the police officials are engaged in fining people for violation of Covid protocols.

According to the statistics provided by the government, in the past four days the police collected a fine of a staggering Rs 2.94 crore from 58,941 people for not wearing mask properly.

