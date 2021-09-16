Kerala Startup Mission's digital hub to be launched on Sat

Kochi, Sep 16 (IANS) The state-of-the-art digital hub set up by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in Kochi, which is billed as South Asia's largest product development centre for startups, is now ready and will be commissioned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

Set up in over 2 lakh square feet of built-up space in Kalamassery, the digital hub has the capacity to support 200 startups.