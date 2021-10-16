Kerala State Disaster Management Authority seeks Navy's help to airlift families trapped in Kottayam

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 16 (ANI): The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Saturday sought assistance from the Indian Navy for airlifting of families trapped in rainwater at the Koottickal Village of Kottayam district of Kerala, as per sources from Southern Naval Command.



Currently, KDSMA is in touch with the Naval Authorities, who have kept an aircraft on standby which will be launched subject to weather conditions en-route and destination. As per Southern Naval Command, a team of naval divers and rescue team is ready to be deployed at short notice.

Earlier on Saturday, the Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, Binoy Viswam had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to deploy National Disaster Management Force (NDRF) in Kerala to assist the state government with rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts during the on-going heavy rainfall in the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has issued a red alert in five districts, an orange alert for seven districts and a yellow alert for two districts of Kerala amid continuous rainfall being recorded in various parts of the state.

As per the press release by IMD, Red alert is issued in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur districts. Whereas, Orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the southern state. (ANI)

