Kerala to conduct 2.5 lakh COVID-19 tests in two days

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 16 (ANI): Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy on Thursday said that it has been decided to conduct mass testing of 2.5 lakh people against COVID-19 on coming Friday and Saturday.



He said the decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Health frontline workers, those who were doing election work, people working in the hospitality sector, transport sector, people in high-risk categories will get preference," he said.

He said the state has 7 lakh doses of vaccines and two lakh more doses were expected on Thursday.

On COVID-19 restrictions, he said a maximum of 150 people will only be allowed in public functions.

Urging the people to conduct "maximum meetings online", he said the organisers should inform the health department before conducting any event.

"Shops and restaurants should close by 9 pm. Bars and theatres will not be allowed to work after 9 pm. Shops should promote a home delivery system," he said.

The senior official said that the Thrissur Pooram festival will be conducted with restrictions.

The festival passes will be issued to people who have taken with two doses of vaccination or those with COVID-19 negative certificate, he added.

Joy said there is no need to impose lockdown now.

"We can reduce cases in two weeks time if all these restrictions are imposed properly. Regarding the working of offices in containment zones, district collectors can take a decision," he said.

Kerala reported 8,216 new COVID-19 cases, 2,700 recoveries, and 20 deaths on Thursday. (ANI)

