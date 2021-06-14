Kerala to implement district-level decentralised online system for reporting COVID deaths

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 14 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday said that the government has issued orders for implementing the district-level decentralised online system to report COVID-19 deaths in the state from Tuesday.



"The COVID deaths are being confirmed in the state as per the guidelines of World Health Organisation (WHO) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Deaths will now be reported, verified and confirmed through an online reporting portal set up for this purpose. It has a real-time entry system", she said.

The minister said the delay in confirming the COVID deaths would be minimized as the reporting of deaths will be done online.

"An online medical bulletin stating the cause of death should be prepared by the doctor or medical superintendent at the hospital where the death occurred. They should upload enough information and documents in the portal. This will be checked by the District Medical Officer at the district level and confirmed within 24 hours. A committee consisting of the District Surveillance Officer and the Additional District Medical Officer will examine it. This is confirmed by the District Medical Officer", said Minister about the new decentralised system.

Veena George said after confirming in the district it will be reported to the state-level reporting committee. "The committee estimates the death toll at the state level by codifying the reports of all the 14 districts," she added. (ANI)

