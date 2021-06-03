Kerala to impose additional restrictions from June 5 to 9 to reduce COVID positivity rate

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 3 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that additional restrictions will be imposed in the state from June 5 to 9 to reduce the Covid Test Positivity Rate (TPR).



"Shops currently allowed to open, may operate on June 4 from 9 am to 7 pm. Only shops selling essential items, those selling raw materials for industrial establishments (including packaging) and shops selling construction materials will be permitted from June 5 to 9," said Vijayan in the COVID review meeting.

The government and quasi-government institutions, public sector undertakings, corporations and commissions will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff strength from June 10.

People with travel permits within the state (including delivery agents) are not required to carry a Covid negative certificate. Only those coming from outside the state should keep such certificates.

Regarding registering COVID deaths, the Chief Minister said, "Covid deaths are currently being confirmed at the state level. It will be considered to conduct it at the district level. The doctors should determine the exact reason for death and register it under such category based on the existing criteria."

The meeting also discussed steps to be taken if a COVID third wave hits the state. It was decided to fully vaccinate the guest workers and arrangements to be made to check them from time to time.

The entire population of the panchayats bordering other states will be vaccinated. The change in symptoms will be monitored. Genetic studies will also be conducted.

The meeting also said that health authorities should be alerted if any residents in flats turn positive. To ensure vigilance, the notice board should inform which flat is infected.

Municipal or Panchayat authorities should be informed apart from health centers and police stations. These responsibilities must be taken over by the resident associations in the respective flats. The Chief Minister also said that the lift in the flats should be sanitised at least three times a day.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Kerala has 1,92,568 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 23,64,210 and fatalities have mounted to 9,222. (ANI)

