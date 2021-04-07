Kerala to tighten Covid protocols as cases rise

The decision came as it was found that 3,502 people on Wednesday had tested positive from 60,554 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

Thiruvananthapuram, April 7 (IANS) With the Covid test positivity ratio in Kerala climbing to above 5 per cent, a high-level meeting held here on Wednesday decided to tighten Covid protocols with immediate effect.

Across the state, there are now 31,493 Covid positive patients while 11,08,078 people have been cured so far.

Following the tightening of protocols, it has been decided to ask the police to ensure that these are strongly adhered too.

With the Assembly elections over on Tuesday, it was also decided to ask all polling agents to immediately undergo a Covid test.

Around one lakh people have been asked to take the test in the coming days.

The authorities fear that things might take a turn for the worse, as the elections and the campaign saw huge crowds of people all across the state.

The meeting also decided to see that vaccination camps be set up and to see that in the next 45 days, all those above 45 years are vaccinated.

Moreover with the elections, the routine quarantine for all those arriving from outside the state was also not strictly enforced and from now, all visitors will have to ensure that they undergo the mandatory quarantine period without fail.

