Kerala Tourism Ministry to launch 'In-Car Dining', food will be served in parked vehicles

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 20 (ANI): Kerala Tourism is set to launch a novel "In-Car Dining" facility that will serve food to travellers inside their vehicles, in a move that aims to revive eating out culture, that had taken a hit during the Covid-19 outbreak.



Considering the need to minimize the health risks while eating in public spaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) will soon be launching the 'In-Car Dining' facility.

According to Kerala's Tourism Minister, PA Mohamed Riyas, this initiative, would allow the customers to remain in their parked vehicles and place theirs orders at KTDC's Aahaar Restaurants, which will reach the customers in their vehicles.

"The scheme is being implemented considering public safety hazards. We are expecting that the initiative will help the tourism industry to pick up after the second wave of the pandemic," the minister said.

To begin with, select KTDC restaurants will carry out the scheme, he added.

The minister also announced the renovation of KTDC hotel chains, under the project 'Mission Facelift' after classifying them on a priority basis.

He also said that the ministry is planning for setting up floating restaurants in selected destinations across the state on the lines of the one at Veli in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

