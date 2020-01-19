Kerala will not implement any act which has RSS behind it: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a reference to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), on Sunday said that Kerala will not implement any act which has Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) behind it.

"Prime Minister Modi gave a lame excuse that NRC was not even discussed. But Home Minister Amit Shah had made clear that it will be implemented across the country. Any act in our country should be constitutional. Kerala will not implement any act that has RSS behind it," Vijayan said while addressing a public meeting here."From its inception, the RSS has a policy that India shouldn't be a secular country. For that, they are implementing various policies. Their internal enemies are Muslims, Christians and Communists. Former RSS chief Golwalkar has laid down ways on how to eliminate enemies in his book. These are on similar lines like that of Hitler. It is due to this policy of RSS, Modi government is implementing various acts," he added.The Kerala Chief Minister further said that people from all walks of life have joined the protest against CAA."Now, when Narendra Modi is trying implementing CAA, NPR and NRC, we are witnessing mass protest across the state. Not only students but people from all walks of life also have joined the protest against CAA," Vijayan said."The protest that we are seeing is to protect the secular values of the constitution. People are out on streets to protect the constitution and the country," he added.After a resolution was passed in the State Assembly seeking withdrawal of the CAA, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led government has approached the apex court against the Act that grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)