Kerala woman under scanner for death of six family members

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A woman in Kerala has come under the scanner in connection with an alleged property dispute after six members of her family died under mysterious circumstances over a span of 14 years.

A 57-year-old woman Annamma had collapsed and died after having food in 2002. In 2008, her husband Tom Thomas also passed away in a similar manner. Three years later, their son Roy Thomas died and in 2014, Annamma's brothers also breathed his last.



The same year, a two-year-old of the same family died under suspicious circumstances, followed by her mother in 2016. The family saw six deaths from 2002 to 2016.

Roy's wife - Jolly came under the scanner after a complaint was filed against her by one of her in-laws.

"She was present at every place where the death took place. She had also forged some documents to get the properties in her favour. She has been taken for questioning," said Kozhikode Superintendent of Police (SP) KG Simon.

Pursuant to the complaint, the police conducted the re-postmortem of five bodies yesterday. (ANI)

