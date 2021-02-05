Kerala's Covid positivity rate dips to 6.10%, 5,610 new cases

Meanwhile, 6,653 people recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, and 67,795 patients are under treatment at various hospitals, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told a press conference.

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (IANS) Kerala on Friday recorded 5,610 Covid cases from 91,931 tests, with the positivity rate coming down to 6.10 per cent.

The commercial capital of the state, Ernakulam continues with the highest number of cases, at 714, while Kasargod, with 99, recorded the least.

Vijayan also said that 19 deaths were reported on Friday, taking the state's death toll to 3,832.

A total of 101 people who tested positive have come from outside the state, while 5,131 people tested positive through contact and the source of contact of 350 cases are not known, he added.

As many as 28 health workers have contracted the disease on Friday, with the most (7) in Idukki and one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Malappuram.

A total of 2,15,653 people are under observation, while there were 34 new hotspots and two were removed for a total of 425.

