Kerala's Covid positivity rate falls below 7%

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 (IANS) For the first time in recent weeks, Kerala's daily Covid test positivity rate (TPR) on Saturday came down below 7 per cent with 5,471 people testing positive out of 85,969 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, state's Health Minister K.K. Shailaja on Saturday said 5,835 people turned Covid negative in the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 9,31,706.