Kerala's Covid TPR continues to hover around 13%

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (IANS) The Covid test positivity rate in Kerala continues to hover around 13 per cent, though the number of new Covid cases on Monday was 13,049, after 98,640 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, said a statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Monday's figures of new cases were lesser, compared to the previous days, since, generally on Sundays, the number of samples sent for testing is also less, compared to other days.