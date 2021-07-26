Kerala's INL has not split, says Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, July 26 (IANS) A day after the warring factions of the ruling Left front ally -- INL (Indian National League) came to blows in the midst of their Secretariat meeting at Kochi on Sunday and the two groups ousting the others from the party, it's party nominee in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet -- Ahamed Devarkoil on Monday said their party has not split.

"The state leadership will explain what has happened and I am national general secretary of the party," said Devarkoil.

And when asked with which faction he is now placed, he shot back by saying, "I am with the party".

The INL is made up of a section of a former Left friendly ally - National Secular Conference and there seems to be compatibility and the issue has now come out in the open.

The CPI-M led Left, last year inducted INL as a full fledged ally.

Soon after yesterday's aborted meeting following which the rival factions came to blows, one group led by INL state president A.P. Abdul Wahab ousted general secretary Kasim Irikkur from the post, while Irikkur and his group expelled Wahab.

At the moment, Devarkoil is with the Irikkur faction.

Trouble first broke out early this month after allegations surfaced that its new ally INL had sold its quota of a Public Service Commission member for Rs four million.

With this becoming a major issue, Vijayan gave out a strong warning and asked INL top brass to behave.

It was after this, Sunday's meeting took place and what surprised all was with the state under lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays, this party meeting took place, which ended in blows.

The Kochi police has registered a case against INL supporters for breaking the Covid protocols.

With Vijayan clearly upset, all eyes are on what the future holds for the warring factions including the fate of its nominee -- Devarkoil.

--IANS

sg/skp/