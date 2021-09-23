Kerala's ruling LDF calls for 'hartal' on Monday for Bharat Bandh

The shutdown will be from dawn to dusk and all shops, establishments and markets will be closed across the state.

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 23 (IANS) Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the CPI-M, on Thursday announced that the state will observe a shutdown on Monday as part of the Bharat Bandh being observed across the country called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

"We have decided to take part in it as we are fighting the wrong policies of the Centre. Just look into the farmers protest... now it has been more than a year since the protest began and we here in Kerala will fully join the nationwide protest. Around 5 lakh people will take part in the state which will be split into groups of five each in one place to observe Covid protocols," said LDF convenor A. Vijayaraghavan.

He also said that all public examinations scheduled for that day will be changed.

