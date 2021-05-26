Kerala's TPR falls below 20% but caution must: Vijayan

Addressing the media here, Vijayan, however, said all have to continue to exercise utmost caution as things have not yet come to a level where we can breathe easy.

Thiruvananthapuram, May 26 (IANS) Kerala's Covid test positivity rate (TPR), which shot up as high as 30 per cent, has fallen below 20 per cent now, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

"The one thing is that now every day, there are more recoveries than new cases. This shows that the effect of lockdown, which is presently on, is showing its positive impact," he said.

Vijayan said that the day saw 28,798 people turn Covid positive after 1,44,372 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

"As many as 35,525 people turned negative, taking the total cured in the state to 21,67,596, while 2,48,526 people were presently positive," he said.

On Wednesday, 151 Covid deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 7,882.

Across the state, there were 8,89,902 people under observation at various places, including 39,020 people at hospitals.

There were 880 hotspots in the state.

Vijayan said the decision was taken by the cabinet that for the next 12 months, every state minister will set aside Rs 10,000 every month towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"We have asked the various Malayali organisations abroad to see if they can source the medicines that are given for treating black fungus from the manufacturers and the state Medical Service Corporation will make the arrangements for them to be brought here," he added.

He also said that strict protocols will be now in place for the manner in which Covid victims' bodies are moved from the place of death to the place where the last rites will be held.

