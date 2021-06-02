Kerala's wounded Poonjar Lion says, it's only a matter of 3 yrs

The burly 69-year-old seven time legislator, in his eighth attempt had to bite the dust when he saw himself becoming the runner up and lost by 16,817 votes from his home turf at Poonjar in Kottayam district.

Thiruvananthapuram, June 2 (IANS) Definitely the new 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly both inside the floor of the house and the assembly canteen is missing one of its hugely popular personality, Poonjar Lion -- P.C. George.

George, a well built personality with a bulging paunch, which appears to get bigger by the day, was always a livewire in the assembly and there was never a dull moment, especially when he was attacked in the floor of the house from any quarters, as he is known to have the sharpest tongue.

But today he is staying put at his home turf and told IANS, it's only a matter of time before he will be back again as a legislator.

"Just wait and see, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced that the next time the Lok Sabha polls are held, the state election also will take place. So I expect that the country will see the next general elections in 2023 and along with it assembly polls will be held and I will bounce back," said George.

"So for the next three years, I will be in my constituency -- Poonjar. The only difference is during this period, I am not the legislator, while I was one for several years," added George.

In 2016 he stood like a rock when all the three political fronts opposed him tooth and nail and in the end won with a staggering margin of over 27,000 votes.

But this time, his magic did not work and he admitted, practically every community was against him.

"Even though, now I am not part of any political front, I like to be with the Congress led UDF. Anyway, time is there now and am sure I will be able to return to the UDF as nothing is permanent in politics," added George.

George, now has his own party, as in the past has hobnobbed his luck in other parties with the two traditional political fronts and for a brief while his party-Kerala Janapakshem was with the BJP led NDA also.

But given his unpredictable temperament and a loose tongue, he now has more enemies than friends, not just among the various political parties, but also at his constituency and now that he has realised his folly, he said, "I am sure I will be able to win back the confidence of my people".

